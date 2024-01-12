CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The first official week of the 2024 West Virginia Legislative Session came to a close on Friday with lawmakers moving full steam ahead to ensure the most productivity within their 60-day period.

On the way home from his first week in Charleston, State Senator Mike Oliverio (R-Monongalia, 13) stopped at the 12 News studio to talk about just what lawmakers are up to during this year’s session.

On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed 20 bills that had overwhelming support last session but did not make it through the house. This included SB 170, which would compensate firefighters who may have contracted specific diseases from job-related matters.

Alongside the large number of proposals from Gov. Justice’s final State of the State address on Wednesday, a great focus point for legislators now is evaluating their budget.

“We’re going to spend the next 50 some days trying to figure out what we can afford within that because we have several things built into the budget already,” said Oliverio.

One of the items in the budget includes the Third-Grade Success Act, where $33,000,000 will be granted to put teacher aids in first, second and third-grade classrooms throughout the state over the next few years.

The budget also includes things like the Hope Scholarship—which allows flexibility of transferring for students, putting correctional officers back in prison systems and the potential tax cuts like that suggested by Governor Justice for those who use childcare.

Among all the proposals mentioned for the legislative session, one of the greatest to draw the public’s attention is the possibility of the death penalty for drug possession and distribution.

“How can we pass laws, rules, regulations, procedures, have enforcement so that somebody who wants to sell drugs says, ‘I ain’t going to West Virginia, there’s too much risk to me personally.’ So there’s a lot of talk about that,” Oliverio said.

The last day to introduce bills to the house is nearly a month away as this point in time is crucial to those working within Charleston. You can find the full interview with Senator Mike Oliverio attached at the top of this page.