MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has decided to suspend and sanction a circuit judge over comments made after he was stopped for a traffic violation by a Moorefield Police officer in July 2021.

Judge C. Carter Williams

According to the court’s decision, Judge C. Carter Williams, on the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit, which includes Hardy, Pendleton and Hampshire counties, “identified himself as a judge, contacted the officer’s supervisors, including the Chief of Police and the Mayor, and made coercive and retaliatory comments” during the stop.

The July 11, 2021 stop was initiated because Officer Deavonta Johnson saw the judge “with the phone in his hand on the steering wheel,” according to court documents. The court said body camera footage showed the officer approach the vehicle and say “‘How you doing, sir, . . . the reason I’m stopping you is'” before he was interrupted by the judge, saying “‘I’m Judge Williams, and, I don’t . . . why are you stopping me?'”

The court said the body camera footage shows Williams get agitated with the officer, with the officer eventually asking the judge “why he was screaming at him,” and the judge saying “‘I’m irritated because you pulled me over for no reason,'” documents said.

It was when the officer ran the judge’s license that “he confirmed that [Williams’] license had expired a few months earlier,” documents said.

Officer Johnson’s Supervisor, Lt. Melody Burrows, in sworn statements and testimony “elucidated that on the call Respondent told her that her ‘boy’ had pulled him over, calling Officer Johnson ‘your boy’ several times. Officer Johnson is African-American,” the court’s decision said.

Johnson testified, and his body camera footage confirmed, according to documents, that “Lt. Burrows then called him and asked if Officer Johnson had already written the ticket, and if he had not, not to write it to diffuse the situation.”

The judge, according to documents, said “‘next time I see you . . .'” as he drove off at the conclusion of the stop.

Williams also called Chief of Police Stephen Riggleman, former Chief of Police, Steven Reckart, Chief Judge of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Judge H. Charles Carl, III and Moorefield Mayor and Police Commissioner Carol Zuber, according to the decision.

The Supreme Court imposed that the judge be:

Suspended from his position as circuit judge in the Twenty-second Judicial Circuit for a period of six months, without pay

Required to maintain compliance with the JLAP monitoring agreement for a period of two years, violation of which is reportable to the JIC

Censured

Fined $5,000

Required to pay the costs of the disciplinary proceeding, but not the costs associated with Dr. Clayman’s review of VCAP records.

The investigation into the traffic stop later led the Judicial Disciplinary Counsel (JDC) to learn of an incident at Walmart in 2019 where the judge “left Wal-Mart without paying for around three hundred dollars of merchandise,” that went uninvestigated at the time, documents said. The JDC contacted an asset protection associate at the store, who said she “determined he was ‘100 percent’ distracted and that it was clearly accidental, which ‘happens more than you would think.'”

The judge told the JDC that he “accidentally left without paying” and “returned to Wal-Mart and paid for the items as soon as he was made aware of his mistake,” documents say; he also disputed the amount, saying it was $52 in merchandise. The JDC opted not to pursue disciplinary charges in connection to that incident.

Although, there was an additional incident at Walmart where the judge left without paying in August 2021 that the judge “failed to disclose,” the decision said. The JDC said “’it wasn’t a shoplifting, because [the asset protection associate] clearly said, and it looked like on the video, he had no intent[.]”

The decision was filed on Thursday, May 4. Click here to read the full decision.