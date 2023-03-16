CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia House Bill 2310 was signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice last Monday, March 6, per wvlegislature.gov. The law, among other things, will now require vehicles in West Virginia to have an official state inspection once every two years instead of one.

The bill changes Article 16 of the West Virginia State Code to now say: “The Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police shall require that every motor vehicle, trailer, semitrailer, and pole trailer registered in this state be inspected once every two years and that an official certificate of inspection and approval be obtained for each vehicle: Provided, That the amendments made to this subsection during the 2023 regular session of the Legislature shall become effective on January 1, 2024.”

Another primary change to the West Virginia vehicle inspection process will be an increase in price from $14 to $19 for an inspection. Despite the price hike, this change will still save drivers money in the long run with the change in the time between inspections.

The bill was introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates by Delegate Gary Howell on January 11, 2023, and received several amendments by the House and Senate before finally passing on March 3.

The full bill can be found here.