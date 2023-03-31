CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on the indictment of former President Donald Trump on yet unknown criminal charges Thursday evening.

The indictment was still sealed as of Friday, but it follows an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) that centered on a $130,000 payment Michael Cohen says he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election.

Outlets citing an unnamed “source close to the former president,” including Nexstar affiliate The Hill, are reporting that Trump is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Here is what different West Virginia lawmakers have to say about the indictment.

TRULY, what has happened to OUR America? I am so sorrowed about the lack of respect shown toward the commitment and accomplishments that President Trump has given us. I am so sorrowed at the witch hunt on President Trump and his entire family. I am so sorrowed at the lack of respect toward us — OUR America. Mr. President, Melania, and all the Trump Family (especially my huntin’ buddies Don Jr. and Eric): Thank you from all of us. You shook up the world and invaded the liberal playhouse. I have always treasured our friendships and will never waiver. Pour it on CHAMP!

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

Rep. Carol Miller (R, WV-1)

Alvin Bragg allows violent criminals to roam free, but he shamelessly targets his political opponents. This reckless, unprecedented abuse of authority will not go unaddressed by the House Republican Majority.

Rep. Alex Mooney (R, WV-2)

Today’s disgusting abuse of power by the Manhattan District Attorney is the latest example of the left’s complete disregard for the rule of law. This is an attempt to appease a radical liberal base who personally hates President Donald Trump and his followers. Only in a banana republic does one political party arrest a candidate of the opposing party. Make no mistake, this is a political assault on hard working families, gun owners, veterans and the people that teach their children that there are only two genders. Manwhile, misdeeds by Democrats go unprosecuted. The Manhattan Distric Attorney is a George Soros-backed radical who refuses to prosecute violent criminals. Instead of scoring political points with his liberal base, he should be going after criminals attacking and maiming law-abiding citizens on the streets of New York. Speaker Kevin McCarthy has directed relevant House committees to begin investigating the politically motivated prosecution of President Trump. House Republicans will investigate any use of federal funds by the Manhattan District Attorney used to carry out this miscarriage of justice. I am proud to stand with President Trump in this fight against tyranny and injustice.

Treasurer Riley Moore (R)

No rational person can look at the facts of each case and conclude Hunter Biden should walk free, but Donald Trump should be indicted. The political activism of Soros-backed prosecutors has made a mockery of our justice system.

Secretary of State Mac Warner (R) I’ve been to many broken, third world countries and visited political prisoners. In fact, helping release political prisoners was one job we did in Haiti and again in Afghanistan. What is happening to President Trump is just plain wrong. This degrades and disgraces America.

Neither of West Virginia’s senators, Republican Shelley Moore Capito and Democrat Joe Manchin, released a comment on the indictment as of Friday afternoon.