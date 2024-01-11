CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Although Jim Justice’s term as governor may be coming to a close, a great number of proposals were still suggested in his final State of the State address Wednesday night.

In his address Wednesday evening, Gov. Justice thanked his team for their accomplishments throughout his two terms and offered proposals for the legislature’s current session.

Some notable proposals included tax breaks for parents using childcare, the development of an agriculture lab at West Virginia State University, financial support for firefighters and EMS agencies and a five percent raise for state employees, including teachers.

Altogether, Gov. Justice’s proposals total out to more than $435 million.

“This is a pile of money. But we have grown this state to have a pile of money. So, instead of just sitting there stirring in a pile of money, let’s put the money at work. Let’s make the money work for us,” Justice said.

Gov. Justice also mentioned six new businesses coming to West Virginia that should help with economic development through their locations, invested money and the number of job opportunities that they bring with them. These businesses include Watt Fuel Cell and Mountaintop Beverage in north central West Virginia.

The 2024 West Virginia Legislative Session also kicked off this week. In a preview of the session held in Charleston last week, some of the biggest focal points mentioned for this year include business and economic development, tax reductions and even capital punishment.

With economic development being a focal point this legislative session, both the House and Senate have plenty to consider in the coming weeks.