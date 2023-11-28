CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — As we head into the 2024 election season in a few weeks, West Virginia’s shrinking minority party is ramping up efforts to recruit candidates in all races, not just big statewide contests.

It was just a decade ago when Democrats had an iron grip on control of West Virginia politics, but that has since changed.

West Virginia Democratic Party Chair Mike Pushkin is planning his strategy, and it goes well beyond winning more seats in the House of Delegates where he currently serves.

The balance of power in the state is now clearly lopsided. Republicans hold 89 seats in the House of Delegates, with 11 for Democrats. The State Senate has 31 Republicans to just 3 Democrats, and the GOP holds 7 statewide offices, Democrats have one.

Still, minority party leaders promise to contest every race.

“Unfortunately, when the state’s governed by a super majority and you have one party in power, a lot of decisions are made behind closed doors at their party caucus meetings. And it doesn’t make for good democracy. I think people should have choices up and down the ballot,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha and the WV Democratic Party Chair.

Chairman Pushkin added, “After a decade of Republican rule in West Virginia, and a supermajority in the legislature, and the control of every office in the board of public works, we continue to be dead last in everything. Young people are leaving this state in droves.”

Democrats are optimistic about winning the governor’s race. Three-term Huntington Mayor Steve Williams is in the race and is well-known statewide for leading efforts against the opioid epidemic. A half-dozen Republicans are trying to become the nominee to replace Governor Jim Justice who is term-limited, and that could be a very contentious primary.

Despite the lopsided number of Republican officeholders in West Virginia, Democrats still have a 39% to 34% voter registration advantage over Republicans. With 23% independents in this state, those are the key swing votes for both parties.