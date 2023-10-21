CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — An injection of federal grant funds will be making its way to 13 West Virginia Pre-Disaster Mitigation projects.

According to a Friday release from the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD), the 13 projects will receive a piece of the $17.8 million in federal funding secured by the WVEMD and the Office of Governor Jim Justice.

“This is not only receiving federal funds; this is an investment in West Virginia’s infrastructure and resiliency that will last for generations,” Governor Justice said. “These mitigation projects will safeguard our communities for years to come, ensuring a resilient and secure tomorrow.”

The projects selected are meant to reduce disaster impact and aid in the recovery of communities when disasters strike by supporting “infrastructure enhancements, flood control measures, watershed management, prevention initiatives, and more,” the release said.