West Virginia primary election results now certified in all 55 counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Secretary of State Mac Warner has released the highlights of the 2020 primary election in a report to state officials, legislators and the general public. The report follows the formal certification of all 55 counties’ election results.

According to a press release, the 2020 Primary Election After Action Report is a 10-page detailed document outlining the planning, preparation, cooperation and results between the secretary of state, the governor, the attorney general and all 55 county clerks for the 2020 primary election held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Not since the election of 1863 when citizens voted to break away from Virginia have our election officials and state leaders been so challenged to protect the right to vote and to eliminate barriers to the ballot box,” Warner said. “It is important that we record the efforts taken during the COVID-19 pandemic for voters and future officials to consider.”

One key component of the report is the evaluation of the performance of actions taken in the primary relating to absentee voting, the Secretary of State’s Office explained. As a result of Executive Order 9-20 (the “Stay-at-Home Order”) issued by Gov. Jim Justice on March 23, voters were required to remain in their homes for the first half of the election period. Because of the order, county clerks received more than 260,000 absentee ballot applications in the primary, which is an increase of more than 240,000 from previous statewide elections.

The report also identifies challenges for the Nov. 3 general election and includes information on voter turnout for each of the state’s 55 counties. State and local election officials will study this report to help plan and prepare for administering the election under recommendations by state and federal authorities during the pandemic, the release explains.

For more election information from the WV Secretary of State’s Office, including voter registration, becoming a poll worker and absentee voting, click here.