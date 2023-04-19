CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Tourism is offering incentives to promote the next tourism trend in the Mountain State—stargazing.

A new page on the WV Tourism website outlines everything you need to know about planning your stargazing trip—from finding a location, to tracking the moon and weather to find the perfect date for your, to finalizing your packing list.

In addition to valuable resources, the WV Dark Skies Sweepstakes gives stargazers a chance to win gear for their trip. Fifteen grand prize winners will receive a GoPro HERO11, and 85 other winners will win items like water bottles and fanny packs. Entrants can apply at this link and must provide a valid name, email, phone number and address.

The randomly drawn winners will be selected on July 1, 2023 and notified by email.

The state has been promoting stargazing tourism for International Dark Sky Week, April 15 to 22. During his weekly press conference on Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said, “Our dark skies program is working!”

Additionally, West Virginia’s state parks are working to make their facilities more stargazing friendly, like Coopers Rock State Forest, which announced a plan to build the first-ever stargazing A-frame cabins in West Virginia. The park will start by building five cabins and expand to 20 later down the road.