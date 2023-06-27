GHENT, WV (WVNS) — With the recent wildfire smoke that filled West Virginia’s skies, many are taking a closer look into their state’s environmental stature.
A recent study showed the the greenest states in the U.S. throughout 2023. From the study, it found that West Virginia ranks #50 in the nation for eco-friendliness in 2023. Last year, it ranked #51 for eco-friendliness.
Key points from this study:
- Annual total renewables net generation: Texas leads the nation, generating over 116M megawatt-hours (MWh) of net renewable energy in 2021. Maine generated the highest percentage of energy from renewables (66.1%).
- Emissions per capita: Vermont has the lowest, at 0.06 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per person in 2021. Wyoming has the highest, at 68.55.
- Percentage of waste recycled: Maine recycles nearly 48% of all waste, more than any other state, and 95 times the percentage in Louisiana, the state that recycles the least (0.5%).
To get a better understanding, please refer to the following map:
While there is plenty of work still to be done, West Virginia remains one of the premier outdoor destinations in the country.