West Virginia ranked 6th for best early education system in America

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – According to a WalletHub report, West Virginia has the 6th best early education system in the United States.

Quality of early education in West Virginia (1= best; 25= average)

14 th – Share of 3- and 4-year-olds Enrolled in pre-K, pre-K Special Education and Head Start

– Share of 3- and 4-year-olds Enrolled in pre-K, pre-K Special Education and Head Start 27 th – Income Requirement for State Pre-K Eligibility

– Income Requirement for State Pre-K Eligibility 7 th – Total Reported Spending per Child Enrolled in Preschool

– Total Reported Spending per Child Enrolled in Preschool 13 th – Total State Head Start Program Spending per Child Enrolled in Preschool

– Total State Head Start Program Spending per Child Enrolled in Preschool 27th – Monthly Child Care Co-Payment Fees as a Percent of Family Income

Giving a child a good early education is something that can benefit them for their entire career as a student.

According to a WalletHub expert, educational success is a result the parents’ support of the child, the teachers’ quality of teaching and the number of opportunities provided through the school/community.

A study by the National Institute for Early Education Research explains the benefits of full-day preschool programs: