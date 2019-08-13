West Virginia ranked 6th for best early education system in America

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – According to a WalletHub report, West Virginia has the 6th best early education system in the United States.
Quality of early education in West Virginia (1= best; 25= average)
- 14th – Share of 3- and 4-year-olds Enrolled in pre-K, pre-K Special Education and Head Start
- 27th – Income Requirement for State Pre-K Eligibility
- 7th – Total Reported Spending per Child Enrolled in Preschool
- 13th – Total State Head Start Program Spending per Child Enrolled in Preschool
- 27th – Monthly Child Care Co-Payment Fees as a Percent of Family Income
Giving a child a good early education is something that can benefit them for their entire career as a student.
According to a WalletHub expert, educational success is a result the parents’ support of the child, the teachers’ quality of teaching and the number of opportunities provided through the school/community.
A study by the National Institute for Early Education Research explains the benefits of full-day preschool programs:
- Children do better on math and literacy tests than their peers who attend only partial day preschool
- It’s an effective tool for enhancing equality of opportunity as well as increasing achievement generally