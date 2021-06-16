West Virginia ranked among worst states to work for fathers

(WOWK) — Like many people around the country, men, especially fathers, are returning to work after the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, not all working dads are in the same situation. According to Wallethub, working fathers who live in states with greater economic opportunity and quality of life have better opportunities to balance work and childcare.

So where does West Virginia rank in terms of the best state for working fathers?

WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across 23 key indicators of friendliness toward working fathers to determine the best states for fathers. The data set ranges from the average length of the workday for males to child-care costs to the share of men in good or better health.

According to the data, West Virginia is ranked #47 out of 51, making it among the top five worst states to work in as a father.

West Virginia’s rank on the list comes from the state having the second-highest percentage of kids aged 0 to 17 living in poverty with their fathers present in their lives and the lowest men’s life expectancy.

