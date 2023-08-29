CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new study is showing which states are the safest for public transportation and West Virginia has placed near the top.

According to a study by High Rise Legal Funding, West Virginia ranked as the sixth safest state for public transportation use in the U.S. with a “public transport safety score” of 63.79 out of 100.

Rankings for each state were created by measuring the total number of public transport-related accidents—primarily buses and trains—and comparing it to the total population of each state. The ratio from this method was then used to apply a “public transport safety score” to each state.

This list was created through analysis of bus fatality data acquired from the Bureau of Transport Statistics between 2010 and 2022 as well as data from 2022 from the Federal Railroad Administration regarding rail accidents.

The full rankings and scores for each state can be found below: