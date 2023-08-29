CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A survey of 10,000 licensed drivers by Forbes Advisor showed that West Virginia ranked third highest in a list of states with the most confrontational drivers.

According to the survey, 61% of drivers surveyed said they experienced another driver exiting their vehicle to yell at them or fight them and 13% of drivers said they experienced road rage “very frequently.”

Some other key stats from the survey are listed here:

Drivers in West Virginia were the most likely to report incidents of tailgating or rude or offensive gestures made at them.

63% of WV drivers surveyed reported that another driver has cut them off on purpose.

94.5% of surveyed West Virginia drivers reported receiving insults, curses and threats from other drivers, the second highest in the country behind Rhode Island (96.5%).

13.5% of surveyed drivers said they had been forced off the road by another driver and 61% said that another driver tried to block their car from changing lanes.

Just two weeks ago a Morgantown man was arrested for allegedly shooting at another vehicle while driving on Interstate 79 near the Goshen Road Exit in Monongalia County.

Out of the 10,000 drivers surveyed, at least 200 respondents came from each state. Data gathered for the survey comes from OnePoll, a service where users can take PR and research surveys for money. Users are able to choose which surveys they participate in; one reason these stats are high is that users who have experienced an incident of road rage in the past may be more likely to fill out a survey about road rage.

Survey participants listed that their most common reasons for feeling road rage were heavy traffic, running late, being hungry, feeling tired or already being stressed. The three most common places to experience road rage were city streets (%29.18 of incidents), freeways and highways (26.59%), and parking lots (14.9%).

The top 10 states with the most confrontational drivers are as follows:

Arizona Rhode Island West Virginia Virginia Oklahoma Alabama Connecticut Illinois Texas Ohio

To see how the overall ranking of a state was weighted or to see more data, you can view the full study here.