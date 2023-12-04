GHENT, WV (WVNS) — You’re driving on a backroad, winding and curving your way through the hollers when you see it: that huge yellow and black sign you know all too well.

In a recent study from price-tracking website PriceListo, data was compiled to determine which state has the most dollar stores and who could’ve guessed West Virginia made it at the top.

Using data from sources such as Business Quant and Scrape Hero, the study tracked the total number of dollar stores in each state and ranked them based on the ratio of population to individual stores.

West Virginia ranked as the second state with the most dollar stores, such as Dollar Tree and Dollar General, with a total of 452 stores and a mean average population of 3,968 per store. In first place was Mississippi with a total of 820 stores and an average of 3,611 people per store.

In third was Alabama with 1,175 stores and an average of 4,276 people per store. Taking the fourth spot was Arkansas with 693 stores and 4,346 people per store on average. Rounding out the top five was Louisiana, totaling 1,060 stores and an average of 4,394 people per store.

On the other end of the spectrum, Washington was found to be the worst for dollar store shopping, coming in last place with 156 stores and an average of 49,393 people per store. Second to bottom was California with 971 stores and an average of 40,719 people per store. There are no Dollar Tree or Dollar General stores in Alaska or Hawaii, and therefore they were excluded from the study.