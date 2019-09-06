West Virginia ranks 2nd for most money spent on healthcare in the country

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, a drugstore employee reaches for medicine from shelf in downtown Tehran, Iran. According to a study published in the British journal Lancet on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, researchers say a cheap daily pill that combines four drugs cut the risk of heart attacks, strokes and heart failure in a large study, suggesting it could be a good way to prevent heart problems. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A report by TheSeniorList, listed West Virginia as ranking second in spending the most money on healthcare annually in the U.S.

Every state has seen at least a 10 percent increase, however, some states have seen it jump dramatically.

West Virginia residents spend an average of $6,813 per year on healthcare, this is above the national average of $5,640.78. Hawaii residents spend the least at $3,626 per person.

According to the report, costs are on the upswing, as the average amount spent per person has gone up nearly 17 percent since 2013. The biggest chunk of that spending was for professional services, such as anesthesia, specialist visits and surgical services.

Nearly 6 in 10 dollars spent on healthcare in West Virginia in 2017 went to inpatient and outpatient services, the highest level in the country.

Here are several additional findings from the study: