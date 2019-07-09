West Virginia ranks 2nd in worst bridge conditions

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia is second in the nation for the highest percentage of bad bridges, according to data published by the Federal Highway Administration. Nearly one in every five bridges in the state are in poor condition.
Here are the top five states with the worst bridges, according to FHWA:
- Rhode Island
- West Virginia
- Iowa
- South Dakota
- Pennsylvania
Councilman Bruce King of the City of Charleston blames bigger trucks and infrastructure budget cuts for the poor bridge conditions. “We’re facing an infrastructure crisis. We’ve cut our infrastructure budgets down to the bone, and now we’re paying the price,” King said.
Here are the top 10 most traveled structurally deficient bridges in West Virginia, according to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association
|County
|Location
|Daily Crossings
|Monongalia
|I-79 SB over I-68 EB On-Ramp
|203,758
|Kanawha
|I-64 WB & EB over Cr 61/12
|86,747
|Kanawha
|I-77 NB & SB over Westmoreland Rd
|58,619
|Kanawha
|I-77 NB & SB over Garrison Ave
|58,619
|Ohio
|I-70 over Middle Creek & CR 39
|49,381
|Harrison
|US Rt 50 over I-79
|46,750
|Kanawha
|I-77 NB & SB over Cora St
|45,000
|Harrison
|US Rt 50 over WV 20 & WV 20 Conn.
|43,800
|Ohio
|I-70 W over US 40
|39,891
|Kanawha
|I-77 over Rt 94 and Lens Creek
|36,375
Here are the counties with the fewest percentage of bridges in poor condition, according to FHWA:
|County
|Percentage of bridges in poor
condition
|Total # of
bridges
|Total bridge
area in sq ft
|Hardy
|4.6%
|131
|96,431
|Hampshire
|6.7%
|906
|21,691
|Mineral
|8%
|63
|30,013
|Jefferson
|9%
|45
|54,894
|Grant
|10%
|96
|72,206
Here are the counties with the highest percentage of bridges in poor condition, according to FWHA
|County
|Percentage of bridges in poor condition
| Total # of
bridges
| Total bridge
area in sq ft
|Mcdowell
|34%
|221
|43,603
|Ohio
|31.6%
|114
|204,127
|Wyoming
|29.5%
|156
|32,652
|Marshall
|29.4%
|85
|37,439
|Mercer
|28.7%
|174
|91,538