West Virginia ranks 2nd in worst bridge conditions

West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia is second in the nation for the highest percentage of bad bridges, according to data published by the Federal Highway Administration. Nearly one in every five bridges in the state are in poor condition.

Here are the top five states with the worst bridges, according to FHWA:

  1. Rhode Island
  2. West Virginia
  3. Iowa
  4. South Dakota
  5. Pennsylvania

Councilman Bruce King of the City of Charleston blames bigger trucks and infrastructure budget cuts for the poor bridge conditions. “We’re facing an infrastructure crisis. We’ve cut our infrastructure budgets down to the bone, and now we’re paying the price,” King said.

Here are the top 10 most traveled structurally deficient bridges in West Virginia, according to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association

CountyLocationDaily Crossings
MonongaliaI-79 SB over I-68 EB On-Ramp203,758
KanawhaI-64 WB & EB over Cr 61/1286,747
KanawhaI-77 NB & SB over Westmoreland Rd58,619
KanawhaI-77 NB & SB over Garrison Ave58,619
OhioI-70 over Middle Creek & CR 3949,381
HarrisonUS Rt 50 over I-7946,750
KanawhaI-77 NB & SB over Cora St45,000
HarrisonUS Rt 50 over WV 20 & WV 20 Conn.43,800
OhioI-70 W over US 4039,891
KanawhaI-77 over Rt 94 and Lens Creek36,375

Here are the counties with the fewest percentage of bridges in poor condition, according to FHWA:

CountyPercentage of bridges in poor
condition		Total # of
bridges		Total bridge
area in sq ft
Hardy4.6%13196,431
Hampshire6.7%90621,691
Mineral8%6330,013
Jefferson9%4554,894
Grant10%9672,206

Here are the counties with the highest percentage of bridges in poor condition, according to FWHA

County Percentage of bridges in poor condition Total # of
bridges 		Total bridge
area in sq ft
Mcdowell34%22143,603
Ohio31.6%114204,127
Wyoming29.5%15632,652
Marshall29.4%8537,439
Mercer28.7%17491,538

