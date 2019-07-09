West Virginia ranks 2nd in worst bridge conditions

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia is second in the nation for the highest percentage of bad bridges, according to data published by the Federal Highway Administration. Nearly one in every five bridges in the state are in poor condition.

Here are the top five states with the worst bridges, according to FHWA:

Rhode Island West Virginia Iowa South Dakota Pennsylvania

Councilman Bruce King of the City of Charleston blames bigger trucks and infrastructure budget cuts for the poor bridge conditions. “We’re facing an infrastructure crisis. We’ve cut our infrastructure budgets down to the bone, and now we’re paying the price,” King said.

Here are the top 10 most traveled structurally deficient bridges in West Virginia, according to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association

County Location Daily Crossings Monongalia I-79 SB over I-68 EB On-Ramp 203,758 Kanawha I-64 WB & EB over Cr 61/12 86,747 Kanawha I-77 NB & SB over Westmoreland Rd 58,619 Kanawha I-77 NB & SB over Garrison Ave 58,619 Ohio I-70 over Middle Creek & CR 39 49,381 Harrison US Rt 50 over I-79 46,750 Kanawha I-77 NB & SB over Cora St 45,000 Harrison US Rt 50 over WV 20 & WV 20 Conn. 43,800 Ohio I-70 W over US 40 39,891 Kanawha I-77 over Rt 94 and Lens Creek 36,375

Here are the counties with the fewest percentage of bridges in poor condition, according to FHWA:

County Percentage of bridges in poor

condition Total # of

bridges Total bridge

area in sq ft Hardy 4.6% 131 96,431 Hampshire 6.7% 906 21,691 Mineral 8% 63 30,013 Jefferson 9% 45 54,894 Grant 10% 96 72,206

Here are the counties with the highest percentage of bridges in poor condition, according to FWHA