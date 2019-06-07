West Virginia ranks 5th for money spent on prescription drugs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – TheSeniorList released a study that ranked West Virginia No. 5 in the country for most money spent on prescription drugs.

In total, West Virginia residents spend a combined $3,596,423,668 annually, while Texas spend the most with a combined total of $42,654,887,062. West Virginia spends $1,980.57 per-capita annually on prescription drugs, according to the study.

Americans spend more for healthcare than citizens of other industrialized countries. Increasing chronic health conditions, such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes, is a major strain on the healthcare system and economy.

Nearly half of Americans take at least one prescription medication, but that number jumps to 90% for seniors.

Healthcare is at the top of political debates, however, Americans still have to contend with the rising costs of prescriptions.

According to the report, about one in four Americans say they have a hard time paying for medication. Meanwhile out-of-pocket spending on medication has declined over the past few years. The study revealed the following national findings: