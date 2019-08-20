West Virginia ranks 6th best state for women’s equality

A study by WalletHub.com determined that West Virginia is the 6th best state for women’s equality. The study compares factors like income, doctor-visit affordability, and the share of female lawmakers.

West Virginia ranked 1st in the nation for Educational Attainment Gap and Unemployment Rate Gap, meaning the Mountain State has the smallest gap in women who have a higher education and women who are unemployed, as compared with men. West Virginia also ranked favorably in Executive Positions Gap (5th).

Here are the top 10 states for women’s equality, according to WalletHub.com:

Maine Hawaii Nevada New York New Mexico West Virginia Minnesota Colorado Vermont Delaware

For more information on this study, click here.