Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

West Virginia ranks 6th best state for women’s equality

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A study by WalletHub.com determined that West Virginia is the 6th best state for women’s equality. The study compares factors like income, doctor-visit affordability, and the share of female lawmakers.

Source: WalletHub

West Virginia ranked 1st in the nation for Educational Attainment Gap and Unemployment Rate Gap, meaning the Mountain State has the smallest gap in women who have a higher education and women who are unemployed, as compared with men. West Virginia also ranked favorably in Executive Positions Gap (5th).

Here are the top 10 states for women’s equality, according to WalletHub.com:

  1. Maine
  2. Hawaii
  3. Nevada
  4. New York
  5. New Mexico
  6. West Virginia
  7. Minnesota
  8. Colorado
  9. Vermont
  10. Delaware

For more information on this study, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories