CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia was ranked close to the bottom in a WalletHub study that compared the best and worst states for working dads, but why?

You can view a full list of factors here, but the metrics with the most weight included median family income, parental leave policies, quality of the state school system, as well as men’s health.

Overall Rank State Total Score Economic & Social Well-Being Work-Life Balance Child Care Health 1 Massachusetts 76.83 3 1 2 2 2 District of Columbia 74.18 5 2 1 10 3 Connecticut 69.14 9 8 4 4 48 West Virginia 35.06 45 45 47 48 49 Mississippi 35.01 43 51 39 50 50 Nevada 34.99 50 39 46 44 51 New Mexico 34.49 51 33 43 39 Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

In a measurement by the U.S. Census Bureau of median household income, in families of four people, West Virginia ranked the 49th lowest out of all 50 states and D.C. Employment in some fields is still down from 2018, like construction (down about 30%) and mining and logging (down about 15%).

According to the CDC, West Virginia has the second lowest life expectancy in the United States (72.8 years), with the leading causes of death being Heart disease and cancer. West Virginia’s cancer mortality rate is also the highest in the country.

For those struggling, there are employment resources, such as WorkForce West Virginia, which holds job fairs and provides information about West Virginia’s changing work trends. You can also visit the West Virginia Division of Personnel website to look for employment opportunities with the state government.