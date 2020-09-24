West Virginia reaches 99.9% response rate on the 2020 Census

FILE – In this Sunday, April 5, 2020 file photo, An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident is shown in Detroit. A top lawmaker says the Trump administration is seeking to delay deadlines for the 2020 census because of the coronavirus outbreak. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney said Monday, April 13, 2020 that administration officials also were asking that the timetable for releasing apportionment and redistricting data used to draw congressional and legislative districts be pushed back. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WVNS) — With only six days remaining to respond to the 2020 Census, West Virginia is leading the nation. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Mountain State reached 99.9% as of Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

West Virginia was second only to Idaho until the report came out. Idaho is tracking at 99.8%.

According to the report, 56% of West Virginians self responded. The other 43.9% were counted in follow-ups by census takers. The goal is to reach 100% before the window closes at the end of the month.

Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) stated repeatedly there are millions of federal dollars over the next 10 years which hang in the balance of the responses. He has stated previously he could not be happier with West Virginian’s taking the effort to ensure everyone is counted.