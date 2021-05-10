West Virginia receiving federal funding to address homelessness

WASHINGTON – Sen. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., announced $1,150,512 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to address homelessness in West Virginia.

These awards are funded through the American Rescue Plan and will provide Emergency Housing Vouchers to three housing authorities in West Virginia, which will help assist West Virginians experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness, according to a press release.

“Unfortunately, many of our fellow West Virginians are currently or at risk of experiencing homelessness and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made this heartbreaking issue worse. Throughout the pandemic, many West Virginians have faced additional hardships due to high unemployment, unstable living conditions and job insecurity. These funds from the American Rescue Plan will help West Virginians experiencing homelessness get back on their feet. I will continue to advocate for funding and resources to help address homelessness in the Mountain State and ensure every West Virginian has a roof over their head and a warm place to sleep at night.” Sen. Manchin

Individual awards listed below: