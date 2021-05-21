West Virginia receiving funding for prevention and management of diabetes, heart disease and strokes

WASHINGTON – Sens. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito R–W.Va., announced $2,209,080 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to improve West Virginians’ health through preventing and managing diabetes, heart disease and strokes.
“West Virginia has one of the highest rates of diabetes, stroke and heart disease related issues in the nation, but these illnesses can be managed and often prevented with the right resources and recovery methods. With a highly vulnerable population, we must do more to help our neighbors, family, and friends manage and identify health problems. I am pleased HHS is investing in programs that will improve West Virginians’ health while preventing and managing diabetes, heart disease and strokes. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for funding to support access to quality healthcare and vital prevention programs in the Mountain State.”Sen. Manchin
“As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I have consistently advocated for additional support for our health departments to help prevent chronic illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, and strokes. Today’s announcement is welcome news for our state, and will make meaningful impact on the health and lives of West Virginians. I will continue to use my role on the Appropriations Committee to advocate for additional funding and resources for health departments across our state.”Sen. Capito