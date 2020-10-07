West Virginia receiving millions of dollars in federal funding related to 2016 flood

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., have announced $9,123,688 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security.

According to a press release, this funding is designated for state management costs associated with the devastating flood in 2016.

Senator Capito

“Every day we are reminded of the lives lost, homes destroyed, and property ravaged because of the terrible flood of 2016. Throughout my time on the Senate Appropriations Committee and now as chairman of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, I have made certain that West Virginia receives the proper level of federal relief funding to rebuild better and safer. West Virginia’s mountainous terrain makes us susceptible to high floodwaters that can culminate quickly. As a result, we have to take the necessary steps to be prepared for the future. I will continue to use my role as chairman to secure the funding West Virginia needs and give a voice to those whose lives were impacted by the 2016 flood.”

Senator Manchin