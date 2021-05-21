West Virginia receiving more than $14 million for mental health, substance abuse programs

WASHINGTON – Sen. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., announced $14,604,959 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

According to a press release, the funding was included in the American Rescue Plan and will help West Virginia provide comprehensive mental health services and prevention, treatment and recovery programs for substance use disorder.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed additional burdens on many West Virginians struggling with mental health issues and substance use disorder, and the pandemic has made it even harder to receive treatment. This funding from the American Rescue Plan will help save lives by supporting mental health services and programs to prevent, treat and recover from substance use disorder. I will continue to advocate for funding and resources to help combat the drug epidemic and support West Virginians during their time of need.” Sen. Manchin

Individual awards listed below: