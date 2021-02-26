West Virginia receiving more than $47 million for affordable housing

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., have announced more than 51 awards totaling $47,761,814 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to a press release, the awards aim to create and provide quality, affordable housing and address homelessness across West Virginia.

“Every West Virginian deserves to have a roof over their head and a warm place to sleep, no matter their circumstances. Affordable housing is essential and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made things more difficult for many hard-working West Virginians. I’m pleased HUD is investing in affordable housing and programs to help West Virginians experiencing homelessness. I will continue advocate for funding and resources to help address homelessness and will fight for every West Virginian to have a roof over their head.” Sen. Manchin

“As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still felt across West Virginia, our counties and cities must be given the resources they need to support their residents. This funding from HUD supports West Virginia by providing needed assistance to help our residents facing homelessness and strengthens our public housing sector. I will continue to use my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to make sure West Virginia receives the federal support it needs to combat homelessness, and bolster public housing programs across our state.” Sen. Capito

Individual awards listed below:

Capital Fund Program: Provides grants to develop, finance and modernize West Virginia Public Housing properties and management improvements.

$3,001,217 – Charleston/Kanawha Housing Authority

– Housing Authority of the City of Wheeling $739,587 – Clarksburg/Harrison Housing Authority

Community Development Block Grants: Provides annual grants to state and local governments to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing, creating a suitable living environment and expanding economic opportunities, principally for people with low and moderate income.

$14,397,944 – West Virginia Nonentitlement

– Beckley $106,018 – Vienna City

HOME Program: Provides grants to state and local governments to fund housing programs that help to expand the supply of quality, affordable housing to people with low and very low incomes.

$5,152,616 – West Virginia Nonentitlement

–Parkersburg $305,207 – Wheeling

Emergency Solutions Grants Program: Provides annual grants to state, local and private entities to assist people in quickly regaining stability in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis or homelessness, funding for street outreach and improving homeless shelters.

$1,663,194 – West Virginia Nonentitlement

Recovery Housing Program: Provides funding for states to provide stable, traditional housing for individuals in recovery from a substance-use disorder.

$1,452,510 – West Virginia Nonentitlement

HOPWA Program: Provides funding to state and local governments, as well as nonprofit organizations, for projects related to housing assistance and supportive services to benefit people with low incomes and medically diagnosed with HIV/AIDS and their families.

$623,490 – West Virginia Nonentitlement

Homeless Foster Youth to Independence Initiative: Invests in local, cross-system collaborative efforts to prevent or end youth homelessness.