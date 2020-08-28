West Virginia receiving more than $68 million for lost wage assistance

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON – FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor has approved West Virginia for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program in the amount of $68,269,946.

FEMA’s grant funding will allow West Virginia to provide $300 per week—on top of their regular unemployment benefit—to people unemployed due to COVID-19, according to a press release. FEMA will work with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to implement a system to make this funding available to West Virginia residents.

On Aug. 8, 2020, President Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state of West Virginia has agreed to administer a lost wages program for its citizens who are unemployed due to COVID-19, the release states.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., released a statement on the announcement.

“Thank you to @realDonaldTrump for taking action to help support workers who have lost wages due to COVID-19. As Chair of Homeland Security Approps. subcmte., I have & will continue to monitor the resources within the Disaster Relief Fund, especially at critical times like this.”

Sen. Capito

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination WV
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories