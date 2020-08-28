West Virginia receiving more than $68 million for lost wage assistance

WASHINGTON – FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor has approved West Virginia for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program in the amount of $68,269,946.

FEMA’s grant funding will allow West Virginia to provide $300 per week—on top of their regular unemployment benefit—to people unemployed due to COVID-19, according to a press release. FEMA will work with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to implement a system to make this funding available to West Virginia residents.

On Aug. 8, 2020, President Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state of West Virginia has agreed to administer a lost wages program for its citizens who are unemployed due to COVID-19, the release states.

Thank you to @realDonaldTrump for taking action to help support workers who have lost wages due to COVID-19. As Chair of Homeland Security Approps. subcmte., I have & will continue to monitor the resources within the Disaster Relief Fund, especially at critical times like this. — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) August 28, 2020

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., released a statement on the announcement.