West Virginia residents watch the highest amount of sports in the nation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia residents watch the highest amount of sports, specifically football, in the nation, according to a study by USDirect.

According to the study, rankings were calculated based on three metrics: TV watch time, interest of a household in sports and interest of a household in TV/Movies. Data was sourced from product purchases, subscriptions and surveys. The metrics were weighted equally to determine a final rank.

Each state favorite sport was then taken from the average household interest in eight popular sports; baseball, football, golf, hockey, skiing, soccer and tennis.

Some other fun facts of the study include:

Football took first as the overall favorite sport, with 35 states showing more interest in it than the other seven sports that were studied. Golf came in second with 13 states.

Kentucky is the only state more interested in basketball than all other sports. They’re also home to the most successful NCAA Division I basketball program in history in terms of both all-time wins and all-time winning percentage.

South Dakota has the highest average interest in sports but came in 12th overall.

Hawaii comes in dead last with a 49th place rank in interest in both TV/movies and sports, and a 46th place rank for TV watch time.

To view the full results of the study and more information, click here.