CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that the back-to-school sales tax holiday is back for 2023.

Gov. Justice said the sales tax holiday will be from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6.

The average customer will save at least 6% on every qualified purchase and up to 7% if they purchase the item in a municipality that has imposed a local sales tax.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from Sales and Use tax:

Certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less

Certain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less

Certain school instruction materials with a purchase price of $20 or less

Certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less

Certain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less

Items purchased for use in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.