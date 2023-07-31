CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that the back-to-school sales tax holiday is back for 2023.
Gov. Justice said the sales tax holiday will be from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6.
The average customer will save at least 6% on every qualified purchase and up to 7% if they purchase the item in a municipality that has imposed a local sales tax.
During the holiday, the following items are exempt from Sales and Use tax:
- Certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less
- Certain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less
- Certain school instruction materials with a purchase price of $20 or less
- Certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less
- Certain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less
Items purchased for use in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.