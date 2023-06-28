CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia families can start applying for school clothing allowance soon.

In a press release Wednesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Family Assistance said that the application for 2023 will open on July 1 and close on July 31.

Families who are granted the allowance will receive a $200 benefit toward buying appropriate school clothes, or materials for families that sew clothing for their kids.

The assistance is available for families, caretakers and guardians within the below income limits:

Number of People in Household Monthly Income Limit 1 $1,473 2 $1,984 3 $2,495 4 $3,007 5 $3,518 6 $4,029 7 $4,541 8 $5,052 9 $5,564 10 $6,076 For each additional person +$512

Certain families are also automatically enrolled, including:

Families with school-age children who currently receive WV WORKS cash assistance.

Parents or guardians of children in foster care.

Children ages 4-18 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, are enrolled in school and whose household income is under 130% of the Federal Poverty Level.

The DHHR said that families who received school clothing allowance in 2022 and currently have Medicaid coverage should receive a school clothing allowance program application by mail in late June 2023.

Click here to apply online, call 1-877-716-1212, or visit your local DHHR office to request an application.

Those who need to update their address can do so online or by using the DHHR’s Customer Service Center at 1-877-716-1212.