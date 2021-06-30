West Virginia school clothing allowance applications open throughout July

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Children and Families will begin accepting school clothing allowance applications on July 1 for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools.

Each eligible child will receive a $200 benefit that may be used toward the purchase of appropriate school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children, according to a press release.

The following people will automatically receive school clothing allowance benefits for each school-age child in the home by the end of June:

Families with school-age children who currently receive WV WORKS cash assistance

Parents or guardians of children in foster care

Children ages 4–18 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, are enrolled in school and whose household income is under 130% of the federal poverty level.

Families who received school clothing allowance in 2020 and currently have Medicaid coverage should receive a school clothing allowance program application by mail in late June, according to the DHHR.

Others may be eligible for school clothing allowance benefits, but the monthly income for a family of four may not exceed $2,839. Verification of income for July must be submitted with the application, the DHHR explained.

Income limits for the School Clothing Allowance Program for 2021 are below:

​No. of persons in household Income limit No. of person​s in household Income limit​ ​1 $1,383 6 $3,809 ​2 $1,868 ​7 $4,295 ​3 $2,353 ​8 $4,780 ​4 $2,839 ​9 $5,266 ​5 $3,324 ​10 $5,752

Families may apply online or request a paper application be mailed to them by contacting their local DHHR office or by calling 877-716-1212. Applications must be received by July 31.

School clothing allowance program recipients will receive an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card in place of the traditional paper voucher. This system change allows for both online transactions and increased choice of vendors when purchasing school clothing or piece goods. The EBT card will operate like a debit card and can be used at any retailer that can process debit/credit card transactions. Parents or guardians of children in foster care will receive the school clothing allowance benefit as a check, according to the release.

Anyone needing to update an address may do so online or by calling the DHHR’s Customer Service Center at 877-716-1212.