MIDDLEBOURNE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A school system in West Virginia said it tried to remove certain School Resource Officers (SRO) from their schools but was denied.

Tyler County Schools took to social media to tell its side of the story because of rumors and information that might have been spread on social media.

The county said it has received reports of inappropriate behavior by certain SROs with failure to adequately follow the protocol and adhere to their duties as School Resource Officers, interference within the curriculum of specific teachers, and claims of harassment.

Tyler County Schools said it requested certain officers not return as SROs and other deputies assigned, but that request was denied. Tyler County also said it requested the transfers of School Resource Officers to different facilities within the county and was repeatedly denied this as well.

The School system also said the Sheriff’s Department refuses to allow the officers to attend School Resource Officer training, refuse to allow the SROs to accompany students on field trips, and that they refused to supervise the parking lots until a student was grazed by a vehicle. They also mentioned that the sheriff’s department refused to allow the officers onboard the buses to see the students who were receiving school lunches during COVID.

According to Tyler County their Board of Education has oversight and control over our contracted employees in all but one area: the School Resource Officers. Tyler County said its recent decision to fill the SRO positions outside of the sheriff’s department was not a “knee-jerk” reaction and has been one in the making.

Tyler County said it has the best interests of their students at heart.

You can read the full statement from Tyler County Schools here.

The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office responded with a message back to Tyler County Schools in a social media post saying it is disappointed in the School’s decision to forgo the contract between the two and go a different route with school security.

Sheriff Rodney Pratt said in a statement that he had meetings and conversations with Superintendent Shane Highley over issues with the contract that would place the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office in violation of West Virginia State Code and Deputy Sheriff Civil Service Code opening the Office and County Commission to civil liability issues.

Pratt said the WV State Code does not allow for a county sheriff in West Virginia to delegate his or her authority to anyone outside the Sheriff’s Department, therefore contracts that “demanded” the School Board’s right to select the officers to serve within the school system is a contradiction to the authority given to the Sheriff by the WV State Code and the voters of the county.

Pratt also said he would love to continue the program if the Tyler County Board of Education and his department can come to a resolution on the contract within the parameters of the Sheriff’s authority and the law.

This is a developing story, stick with 12 News affiliate7News for updates.