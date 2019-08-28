West Virginia Secretary of State hopes for 100 voter registration drives in September

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Secretary of State Mac Warner said his office hopes there are at least 100 voter registration drives next month during National Voter Registration Month.

Warner said in a news release that everyone should check their voter registration and make sure their voter information is correct.

Any group interested in hosting a voter registration drive can submit a form to the secretary of state’s office. The National Voter Registration Day project provides access to promotional support and materials including an organizer’s toolkit, posters and social media graphics.

