Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

West Virginia Secretary of State hopes for 100 voter registration drives in September

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FIle Photo

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Secretary of State Mac Warner said his office hopes there are at least 100 voter registration drives next month during National Voter Registration Month.

Warner said in a news release that everyone should check their voter registration and make sure their voter information is correct.

Any group interested in hosting a voter registration drive can submit a form to the secretary of state’s office. The National Voter Registration Day project provides access to promotional support and materials including an organizer’s toolkit, posters and social media graphics.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories