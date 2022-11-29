CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The current West Virginia Secretary of State, Republican Mac Warner, announced that he is “giving every consideration” to running for governor in 2024.

Warner, who has served as Secretary of State since January 2017, sent a full statement to 12 News on Tuesday detailing his hopes for the future of West Virginia. He specifically mentioned the need to improve education, promote West Virginia’s energy production, build infrastructure, and enhance the state’s economy.

“We want to create great opportunities for you, your children, and your grandchildren as well, right here in Almost Heaven,” he said in the statement.

Warner mentioned his 25 years of leadership development experience in the U.S. Army and multiple deployments, saying “I am a battle-tested constitutional conservative […] Just as I took on this challenge and brought our state recognition as best in the country, I am ready to confront West Virginia’s challenges head on.”

The statement said that Warner will announce his final decision in January. He concluded the statement with, “I look forward to continuing my life of service, and to working to make West Virginia a better place to live, work and raise a family for generations to come.”

Current Governor Jim Justice (R) cannot run for re-election in 2024 due to term limits.

Warner is not the only political candidate considering a change of position in 2024. Congressman Alex Mooney announced he is campaigning for the Republican nomination for a Senate seat, Gov. Justice is also considering running for Senate, and Treasurer Riley Moore is vying for the congressional seat in West Virginia’s 2nd district.

