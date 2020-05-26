West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office releases voter participation update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Secretary of State Mac Warner has released his weekly update on statewide voter participation in the 2020 primary election.

The weekly updates include absentee and early voting data, including the number of absentee ballots requested and returned to county clerks, according to a press release. Updates mid-week are available on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office social media platforms.

The following data is as of 2 a.m. on May 26:

Statewide absentee ballots requested: 249,263, or 20.3% of registered voters

Statewide absentee ballots cast: 135,726, or 11.1% of registered voters

Registered voters: 1,228,900

In-person early voting will begin May 27 and will end June 6, according to the release. Early voting locations and hours are now available here. Once this period begins, weekly numbers of in-person early voters will also be made available. Sample ballots are now available here. For more information on how to vote in the June 9 primary election, click here.