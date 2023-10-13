CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia has been selected to house the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) as part of the regional clean hydrogen hubs that were funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that was passed in 2021.

Sen. Joe Manchin’s office describes the hydrogen hubs as regional networks of hydrogen producers, consumers and local infrastructure to establish hydrogen manufacturing, production, and use across America.

Hydrogen can be used to power vehicles, generate electricity, fuel industrial manufacturing and heat buildings in a way that Manchin’s office said is safe and emissions-free and is generated from natural gas with CO2 capture and storage, called “blue hydrogen,” or using low-emissions electricity to separate hydrogen from water, called “green hydrogen.”

ARCH2 will use natural gas resources to produce economic, blue hydrogen and deploy green hydrogen, according to Manchin, and the hub will also include Ohio, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.

ARCH2 will be getting up to $925 million in federal support various projects. Manchin said the following projects are examples of what is eligible:

Manufacturing/assembly of electrolysis equipment to produce hydrogen from electricity and water.

Production of hydrogen and ammonia using captured coal-mine methane from abandoned mines.

Hydrogen distribution to supply fuel cell-powered trucks, buses and other vehicles.

Hydrogen use as a fuel for industrial manufacturing, data centers, power generation and more.

Pipeline infrastructure to transport hydrogen and natural gas-hydrogen blends.

Underground facilities to store carbon dioxide captured during blue hydrogen production.

Senators Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito have been working since Feb. 15, 2022, to secure West Virginia as the hydrogen hub location.

Manchin’s office said ARCH2 partners include: