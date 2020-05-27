West Virginia Senate Bill goes into effect, moves along Hill Top Hotel Project

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Senate Bill 657 went into effect recently which will get the ball rolling in developing Harpers Ferry controversial Hill Top Hotel project.

According to the West Virginia Attorney General the $138-million project is anticipated to significantly boost the economic growth in the Eastern Panhandle. However just last month, the Attorney General received notice of an impending lawsuit from Harpers Ferry Mayor Wayne Bishop and others about the Hill Top Hotel project.

The tourism law permits the creation of tourism development districts in any of the state’s municipalities with a population of 2,000 or less. It also delegates authority to the West Virginia Tourism Office to create those districts.

“When you’re looking at what’s going on with covid-19 and what’s happening across our country, people need to get back to work,” said Morrisey. “They have a duty to the citizens of Harpers Ferry and to the county to really rethink their past opposition.”

Senate Bill 657 was bipartisan legislation that passed both chambers and received the governor’s signature.