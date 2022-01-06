West Virginia senators reflect on Jan. 6 attack anniversary

FILE – Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump stand outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal judge is questioning Donald Trump’s efforts to withhold documents from Congress related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Judge Tanya Chutkan was skeptical Thursday, Nov. 4, of attorneys for the former president who asked her to block the handover of documents to a House committee. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One year ago, Senator Joe Manchin released the following sentence after he was evacuated from the capitol building alongside his fellow senators: “We are okay and ready to get back to the Senate chamber to finish our work. These thugs cannot and will not run us off. We will continue to govern.”

Now, one year later, West Virginia Senators Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito released statements in memory of that day.

January 6, 2021 was a terrible day in our nation’s history, and it was a dark day for our democracy. We live in the greatest country on earth that allows us to express our opinions freely, but what occurred at the Capitol a year ago today was shattering to the American conscience, and it is not who we are as a country. Since this horrific day, I have been and continue to be supportive of efforts—through my role on the Senate Rules Committee—to make sure we are instituting changes in our security and safety measures to prevent such an attack from occurring ever again. Through multiple hearings, discussions with countless on-duty Capitol Police officers, coordination with all relevant government agencies, and a review of thousands of documents, Congress has and continues to take its oversight role seriously in investigating the buildup and fallout from January 6 in a bipartisan way. One of the biggest takeaways from January 6 for me is that we will not be intimidated and bullied. We live in the best country on earth that stands for great principles. We are going to live up to these principles as a country and make sure that we protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our country. U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Jan 6, 2022

Senator Joe Manchin released the following statement and anecdote.