CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s Sen. Joe Manchin (D) and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R) both released statements on the 13th anniversary of one of the country’s largest mine disasters.

The 2010 mine explosion killed 29 people at the Upper Big Branch Mine in Raleigh County. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, it is the deadliest mine disaster in the United States since 1971.

Thirteen years ago, West Virginia suffered an immeasurable loss when 29 brave coal miners were killed in the Upper Big Branch mine disaster. My heart goes out to the friends and families of Carl, Christopher, Kenneth, Cory, Michael, Steve, Rick, Joe, Nicolas, Adam, Josh, Dewey, Gary, Grover, Ricky, Jason, Greg, Robert, Timmy, William, Dean, Roosevelt, Ronald, Eddie, Rex, Boone, Jody, Deward and Benny—whose lives were forever changed following that terrible disaster. The anniversary of that horrific day continues to be a reminder that the health and safety of our coal miners must be our highest priority so that no family has to suffer such an unimaginable loss again. Gayle and I join all West Virginians in honoring the memory of the 29 courageous miners who lost their lives that day as we continue to keep them and their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)

13 years later, we continue to mourn and remember the 29 lives lost during the Upper Big Branch Mine disaster. Charlie and I send our prayers for comfort to their families, loved ones, and communities. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

The victims of the explosion are memorialized in the Upper Big Branch Mine Memorial in Whitesville, West Virginia.