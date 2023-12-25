CLARKSBURG, W Va. (WBOY) — The Department of Defense estimates that there are about 1.3 million personnel on active duty stationed across the world during the holiday season and often thousands of miles away from home. Some, of course, are from West Virginia.

The first clip was of a medical group stationed in Charleston, WV under CBRN, or Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear. CBRN specialists address chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons. The second clip was of Elizabeth Wajler of the 37th Training Wing Public Affairs and is from Blacksville West Virginia.

12 News wishes a Happy Holidays to all active members of the United States military and their families, both at home and abroad.