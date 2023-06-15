FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sheriffs from all parts of the state gathered at Muriale’s Restaurant in Fairmont on Thursday morning for their monthly West Virginia Sheriff’s Association meeting.

During the meeting, pressing topics were discussed including the internal effects of the current national employment crisis, the state-wide desire for Public Relations Officers (PROs) in every school and the current proposal of the death penalty for murdering first responders.

In an interview with 12 News, Rodney Miller, retired sheriff and standing Executive Director of the WV Sheriff’s Association spoke on a few of the subjects at hand, the first being the employment crisis.

“It’s not limited to West Virginia, we see with the National Sheriff’s Association contacts that every state, every agency, are having trouble getting law enforcement officers, both recruiting and retaining them. Some of it is societal issues, the way law enforcement is looked at, some of it is pay issues, so it’s a multifaceted problem that we all have a big issue with and it’s something that’s not going to fix itself quickly,” Miller said. “We’re looking for answers, we’re looking for increasing the professionalism in law enforcement. We’ve got to do better internally so we can bring it back to the profession it needs to be.”

When it came to the issue of increasing PRO presence in every school throughout the state, most are in agreeance, though Marion County Sheriff and current Sheriff’s Association President, Jimmy Riffle, provided his comment as well.

“I can’t think of a better way for the state to spend money, helping the schools so we keep the kids, the teachers and the staff safe,” Riffle said.

Three state senators have recently drafted a bill to reestablish the death penalty for murderers of any first responders, not just law enforcement. The majority were in agreement that this is a matter the board will have to agree on before much can be said, though Miller did comment on the proposal.

“Taking one human life for another one, that’s going to be a policy question, but at the same time, when you see a death of a law enforcement officer it’s not just the death of that person.

It is a slap in the face to society, it affects all of us. I think that has a different level and it should be offensive to the communities as a whole,” Miller said.

Though the Sheriff’s Association meetings are held monthly, a statewide conference will be held in September for the entire statewide sheriff body to exchange and discuss ideas.