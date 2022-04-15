CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A West Virginia soldier who was lost in the Korean War has been identified and will be reburied.

According to a release from the DPAA, Army Cpl. Paul Mitchem, 20, of Avondale, West Virginia in McDowell County was accounted for Feb. 11, 2021. His family only recently received their full briefing on his identification, and the DPAA released the information the public on April 15.

Mitchem was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on July 7, 1950 after his unit suffered casualties while defending against the North Korean army’s advance near Ch’onan in South Korea.

Paul Mitchem Courtesy: DPAA)

The DPAA said that his unit was forced to retreat and his body was not recovered, nor were any remains found that could be identified as Mitchem. The Army issued a presumptive finding of death in December 1953, and he was declared non-recoverable in January 1956.

Shortly after recapturing land in the area around Ch’onan, remains were recovered in October 1950, but they were unable to be identified by American Graves Registration Service. They were determined unidentifiable in August 1954.

The remains were later transported with all of the unidentified Korean War remains and buried as Unknowns at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In June 2019, during Phase 2 of the Korean War Disinterment Project, the remains were dug up from the Punchbowl and transferred to the DPAA Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii for analysis.

To identify Mitchem’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.

Mitchem’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Mitchem will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. The date has yet to be determined.

Mitchem’s personnel profile can be viewed here.