West Virginia soldier competes in National Guard ‘Best Warrior Competition’

West Virginia National Guard Soldier Private First Class Alex Gravely is representing the Mountain State for the 2021 National Guard National Best Warrior Competition in Arizona. (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia National Guard/Twitter)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia National Guard is cheering on one of their own as he competes in the 2021 National Guard National Best Warrior Competition in Arizona.

WVNG Soldier Private First Class Alex Gravely is representing the Mountain State for the event. The competition kicked off this week at Camp Navajo near Flagstaff, Arizona. He previously won both the state and regional levels of the competition.

“Your #OneGuard family is so very proud of you and can’t wait to celebrate with you when you return home!” The WVNG said in a Tweet.

According to the WVNG, the competition includes events from marksmanship drills, physical fitness challenges, and obstacle courses to medical evacuation tasks, interviews and a written knowledge exam designed to put the soldiers’ skills to the test.

The 2021 ARNG Best Warrior Competition kicked off at Camp Navajo, Ariz. Hosted by the @AZNationalGuard, the competition is a three-day physical & mental challenge. Winners are named the ARNG Soldier and NCO of the Year and will represent the ARNG in the @USArmy BWC this fall. pic.twitter.com/nMRPDiTyvJ — Lt Gen Jon Jensen (@ARNGDirector) July 21, 2021

According to Lt Gen Jon Jensen, director of the Army National Guard, the winners of the competition will be named the Army National Guard Soldier and Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year. They will also represent the ARNG at the U.S. Army’s Best Warrior Competition this fall.