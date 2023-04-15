CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Governor Jim Justice announced during a Wednesday briefing that West Virginia state employees will soon be omitted from parking fees at state facilities.

According to a release from the office of Gov. Justice, the change will take place on May 5, 2023 and will result in money from employee paychecks no longer being used to pay for their parking in lots designated by the state spending unit, with “some exceptions.”

“Currently, a known 2,377 employees will be impacted, but as the Department of Administration works with departments statewide to implement this change, officials believe this number will grow,” the release said.

State employees who wish to learn more about how this change effects them are encouraged to speak with their parking manager or HR representative.