West Virginia State Fair avoids cancellation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Fair will go on as scheduled in 2020.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the West Virginia State Fair Board of Directors voted on the decision yesterday. The governor says he encourages West Virginians to attend the fair but recommends fair-goers follow proper guidelines from CDC and state health officials such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

“The fair is so meaningful to so many,” Justice said. “The state fair is a phenomenal event, and its a celebration of West Virginia.”

The West Virginia State Fair is scheduled for August 13-22.

