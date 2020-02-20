West Virginia state leaders discuss future of Atlantic Coast Pipeline

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined state leaders and businessmen this afternoon to discuss the future of new jobs in the Mountain State if a proposed pipeline is given a green light.

This comes ahead of the arguments taking place at the Supreme Court next Monday on a lower court ruling blocking construction on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline through West Virginia and Virginia. Those at today’s event say the court delay on construction has cost the state at least 1,500 jobs and a loss of revenue from income and property taxes.

“When you deprive these counties of this revenue, the people of our state are hurt. We can’t allow that to happen. So as we started to dig deeper into this issue, and we saw that the court was wrong and saw what the impact was on West Virginia families and our state we knew we had to take action,” Morrisey said.

Attorney General Morrisey also added that if applied nationwide, this would seal off over 11,000 miles of federal trails from development.