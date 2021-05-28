West Virginia state parks prepare for Memorial Day weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With COVID cases lowering and restrictions relaxing, all 35 state parks in the state of West Virginia are expecting to see a large number of guests enjoying the outdoors this Memorial Day weekend.

Some activities to do at any state park include hiking and biking. But, to stay at a cabin or lodge, visitors will have to head over to Cacapon Resort State Park in the eastern panhandle or Twin Falls State Park in southern West Virginia to find an available place to stay.

For anyone wanting to stay in north central West Virginia, head over to Tygart Adventures at Tygart Lake, go on a hike at Watters Smith State Park or take a trip up to Coopers Rock.

A waterfall located at a West Virginia State Park

Officials for the parks said they want everyone to enjoy the upcoming weekend.

“We try to just ensure that everybody has the opportunity to feel like it’s their own area. But, some of our areas will see a lot of activity on these holiday weekends. So, patience, I think, is a biggie,” said Brett McMillion, deputy chief of West Virginia State Parks.

While the forecast isn’t calling for the best weather for a Memorial Day weekend, McMillion said he is hoping people will still come out and enjoy what West Virginia has to offer.

To learn more about West Virginia State Parks, click here.