West Virginia State Police accepting cadet applications

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Police is now accepting applications for upcoming cadet class examinations.

“We represent the state of West Virginia. I believe we represent the culture and the beliefs of the state and the citizens of the state of West Virginia,” said Sgt. Lonnie Carpenter of West Virginia State Police.

After a century of troopers giving their all to protect and serve, this year marks the 100th anniversary of the West Virginia State Police.

“There is a lot of pride that goes along with being a part of that 100 year history. The guys at work look back and look up to the guys that are retired and the guys that are retired take pride in the guys that are working and wearing the uniform now,” Sgt. Carpenter said. “We can all come together and say we wore the forest green “

You can become part of the agency’s history, they are testing in September.

“The background investigation is pretty extensive. Once you are done with that you go to a medical and psychological review and if you can pass all of that, which takes about 4 to 5 months, you can be selected for the cadet class,” Sgt. Carpenter said. “Once you are selected for the cadet class you will be given a date for when you start the academy. On that date you will be sworn in. Once you show up, you have to show up, you show up you’ll be sworn in and you’ll start a 25 week process of becoming a West Virginia State Trooper. It’s not easy and it’s not supposed to be easy.”

The next cadet class is projected to start in January 2020.

“I would say get up off the couch and go put your application in and come take the test because you just don’t know unless you try,” Sgt. Carpenter said.

For more information on applying to become a West Virginia State Trooper click here.