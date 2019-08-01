West Virginia State Police cruiser finishes 5th in national contest

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- This year’s contest for the best looking state trooper cruiser in the country has come to an end, and West Virginia finished in the top 5.



West Virginia State Police’s vehicle finished in 5th place and will be featured along with 12 other state police cruisers in next year’s ‘Best Looking Cruiser Calendar’.

Nebraska finished in first place, with Michigan, New Hampshire and Kentucky rounding out the rest of the top 5. Ohio, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Missouri, Mississippi, California and Minnesota will also be featured in the calendar.

Calendars will be available for purchase at the end of September online at www.statepolice.org

Proceeds will go toward the American Association of State Troopers Foundation.