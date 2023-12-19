FAIRFAX, Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Police Senior Trooper Abraham A. Bean—who was shot four times in the line of duty on Sunday—is now being treated Inova in Fairfax, Virginia.

Trooper Bean’s father Brian Bean, who also worked for the West Virginia State Police, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that his son “looks very good” considering that he was shot four times, and that he was able to speak with him.

Senior Trooper Bean and Trooper Cadin D. Spessert were both shot while serving a warrant in Martinsburg on Dec. 17. Both were treated at Berkeley Medical Center, and then Trooper Bean was transported to Inova. The suspected shooter died after troopers returned fire.

Senior Trooper Abraham A. Bean (Courtesy: WVSP) Trooper Cadin D. Spessert (Courtesy: WVSP)

In an update on Monday, Brian said that his son had been in an eight-hour surgery and was in critical condition and that the family was making a decision on an amputation. 12 News has reached out to the West Virginia State Police for an official update on Trooper Bean’s condition but has not received a response.

“I fully believe that he has been blessed and watched over by God. I will never be able to repay the love and support we have received. Thank you very much,” Brian said in the post.

Trooper Spessert has been released from the hospital and planned to visit Trooper Bean as soon as he could, Brian’s Tuesday post said.

Brian also said that the support of his son from the West Virginia State Police, both active and retired, has been overwhelming.